Mississippi will seek execution dates for 2 inmates

JACKSON, Miss. — Attorney General Jim Hood says he will ask the Mississippi Supreme Court to approve execution dates for two inmates, even though court challenges are still pending to the state’s lethal injection methods.

Hood spokeswoman Margaret Ann Morgan said the state would seek dates for Richard Jordan and Thomas Loden if state prison officials confirm they have needed drugs.

The court on Thursday rejected Jordan’s challenge to use of a particular drug because lawmakers changed state law.

In a 6-3 decision, justices also rejected Jordan’s claim that 41 years on death row makes his execution cruel and unusual.

Jordan claims in a federal lawsuit that the sedative midazolam won’t render people unconscious, meaning prisoners could feel pain as executioners administer drugs to kill them.

Another suit challenges midazolam in state court.

According to the Sun Herald, Jordan was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Edwina Marta back in 1976.

The 70-year-old is both the state’s oldest and longest serving death row inmate having been behind bars for more than 40 years.

Loden sexually assaulted, raped and murdered Leesa Marie Gray in 2000, the Jackson Free Press reported.