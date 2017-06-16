× Man dressed like Jesus travels the world spreading God’s word

TOLEDO — James Joseph doesn’t have a single penny to his name and owns a total of about four things he carries daily on his wandering journey.

“I want to make it very clear that I don’t think I am Jesus and I don’t try to portray Jesus, but I live a lifestyle like he lived.”

That’s without money, food and even shoes for the past 26 years.

He said living this way has drawn attention to him and allows him to share his love for the man others say he looks like.

“I meet so many different people in different circumstances so I am able to share with people that are in need, people that are curious, people that are hurting, people that are looking for inspiration.”

Susan Yoder was one of those people.

She drove past Joseph and said she knew she had to stop.

“I take it as a divine intervention. I always, I am a firm believe in signs and James walking down to street that day was a sign to me maybe I needed to slow down.”

She offered Joseph money, but he wouldn’t take it.

Instead she invited him to dinner with her family and friends to share his message.

The Yoders said their perceptive has changed.

“I don’t know if we will every get to our friend’s simpleness, but we’re really tried to cut back a couple of the things, ya know do we really need that.”

Through their friendship, the Yoders learned Joseph has stayed in the area because his father is there and in need of help.

Despite an unpredictable future, Joseph said the Lord will provide.

“Just living totally for Him and that gives me a freedom. I don’t have to worry about so many things that practically everybody else does. Just focus on his will.”

Joseph said he has traveled to 47 states and 20 countries to spread the Gospel.