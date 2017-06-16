High school student dies during first day at landscaping job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio – A student at an Ohio high school died unexpectedly on Thursday, according to WJW.

Mitchell Williams was on the first day of his new job, working for a landscaping company. Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said the 18-year-old was mowing at a property on King Road in Bucks Township.

Coworkers called 911 several times, but were unable to hear the dispatcher because of poor cell service, the sheriff said. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. According to Campbell, Williams' temperature was very high.

Details on funeral arrangements for Williams, who just finished his junior year at Perry High School in Stark County, are not available at this time.

Counselors will be at the Perry High School library on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon for students.