Hickory Hill home goes up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Fire Dept. are looking into an overnight fire that heavily damaged a Hickory Hill home.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Bent Oak Lane — which is near Ridgeway and Raines.

One person was inside at the time but they escaped unharmed.

Firefighters say flames were coming from the two-story home when they arrived on the scene.

The fire became so intense that commanders on the scene ordered firefighters to get out of the burning home due to fears that the roof might collapse.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.