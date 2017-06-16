× Florida woman uses stolen city funds to pay for butt lift

GAINESVILLE, Fl. — A Gainesville city employee is facing charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars and used it to make purchases including a Brazilian butt lift.

Natwaina Clark was a staff assistant and had access to city credit cards as part of her job.

Instead of making business purchases, she reportedly used the credit card, several of her bosses’ cards and even another employee’s card to steal more than $93,000 between November 2015 and March 2017.

In all, she made 177 bogus purchases, The Gainesville Sun reported.

The theft was eventually discovered after the department was audited because they were over budget, News 4 added.

The audit found she spent more than $1,000 at CVS, $700 at Sam’s Club, close to $700 for her SunPass account and even purchased a “large” TV and other electronics for her home.

Clark was charged with larceny and scheme to defraud.