Detectives searching for new leads in cold case murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives are looking for new leads in a cold case murder.

Andre Jones was ambushed just outside his back door as he was getting ready to head to work at the Shelby County Vector Control Unit.

Witnesses told deputies they saw two men attack the 46-year-old, but have not turned up any other leads that would lead them to the suspects.

If you can help bring closure to this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or deputies at (901) 222-5600.