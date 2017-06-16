× Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Mid-South.

Alcorn, Tishomingo, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties are all under the advisory until 9 a.m.

Drivers are urged to take it slow as visibility will be reduced to less than a quarter mile.

Use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the car ahead.

For all the latest weather and news information, download the WREG app.