Bust leads to the recovery of stolen construction equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were taken into custody in connection to thefts in the Arlington area.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made the bust at a home in the 4200 block of Chelsea.

The backyard was full of stolen construction equipment such as air conditioners and roofing materials.

In all there was enough stolen equipment on the property to fill five tractor trailers.

The value of the stolen items has not been released.