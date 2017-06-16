× Bicyclist killed, driver arrested in DUI accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old is dead and a man now behind bars following a DUI accident.

According to police, Melvin Andrews admitted to drinking at a local club before getting behind the wheel just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

As he was traveling in the 4100 block of Raines, the 62-year-old allegedly hit bicyclist Kenya Matthews.

Police said Andrews failed a field sobriety test and didn’t have insurance or a driver’s license.

He was charged with vehicular homicide involving DUI and violation of the Ricky Otts Law.

The Ricky Otts Law requires police to arrest drivers in serious accidents that do not have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance.