Bar-Kays’ Larry Dodson to perform last Memphis show Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It will be a bittersweet moment for fans of the Bar-Kays Friday evening as lead singer Larry Dodson performs in Memphis for the last time.

Just last month, Dodson announced he would be retiring this year, and his last Memphis concert would be during the Juneteenth Urban Music Festival at the Cannon Center.

He told WREG’s Alex Coleman after 47 years filled with great music and dozens of gold and platinum albums, he wants to spend quality time with his wife Marie, his children, Larry Junior and Precious, and his son’s family.

“For those who know me, my daughter is Down Syndrome and these are very special years for me as a family guy. These are special years. My daughter is 45 years old. We are very blessed.”

But that doesn’t mean he’s giving up the Bar-Kays all together.

“The Bar-Kays are not going anywhere. In fact, we are going to keep doing what we do and Larry Dodson will be participating in the process of finding a new lead singer,” said James Alexander.

“As I said before, it’s my last concert here with the band not the end for the Bar-Kays — just for me on stage. I hope I don’t get too teary eyed, but before we do, we’re gonna funk this city up,” added Dodson.

The Juneteenth Urban Music Festival will be held Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18.

