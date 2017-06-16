× Another Mississippi city votes to stop flying state flag

MCCOMB, Miss. — A Mississippi city has decided to stop flying the state flag, which features a Confederate emblem that critics see as racist.

The Enterprise-Journal reports the flag was not originally on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the six-member Board of Selectmen and was done before two members arrived.

Three officials in McComb voted to remove the flag from city property.

One voted to keep it flying.

This is not the first time the board has voted on the flag issue.

In 2016, the mayor had to break a tie by voting to keep the flag flying on city property.

Now he said it’s time for it to come down.

The flag features the Confederate battle emblem: a red field topped by a blue X dotted by white stars.

McComb was notorious for violent resistance during the civil rights movement.