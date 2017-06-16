Couple held captive by escaped convicts calls 911

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities released the 9-1-1 call from an elderly couple allegedly held captive by two escapedGeorgiaa inmates accused of killing two prison guards.

According to authorities, Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe forced their way into a home in Shelbyville, Tennessee and held the couple hostage at gunpoint for about three hours.

The escapees allegedly ate soup and stole shoes, clothing and jewelry from the house.

after the pair left in the couple's SUV the terrified couple called 911.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle and after a high-speed chase took the pair into custody.

While on the run, they're accused of stealing five vehicles and robbing two homes.