You now can have McDonald's delivered to you with UberEATS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McDonald’s is launching McDelivery through UberEats.

According to a release, Memphis will be one of the first cities to make McDelivery available to customers.

Sadly, you won’t be able to order ice cream cones but everything else on the menu will be available.

According to McDonald’s your food can be delivered to your home, office, little league game or wherever else you might want a Big Mac.

McDelivery will only be available in the UberEATS area.