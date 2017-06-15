× Trapeze artist dangles by her teeth over Niagra Falls

NIAGRA FALLS — It was a jaw dropping moment for spectators who gathered at Niagara Falls, New York Thursday to watch the trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda dangle by her teeth while tethered to a helicopter on the American side of the Falls.

Erendira Wallenda planned the stunt to mark the fifth anniversary of her husband’s televised death-defying 1,800 foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.

Wallenda performed the feat while on a hula hoop-like contraption, as she was suspended from the helicopter hovering 300 feet above the Falls.