× TBI searching East Tennessee for 3-year-old believed to be in serious danger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 3-year-old Erik Monty.

According to the release, a 24-year-old who was dating Erik’s mother became involved in a domestic incident Wednesday evening at a home in Oakdale.

After the incident he left with Erik and his mother.

It’s believed the mother is suffering a medical emergency and little Erik maybe in serious danger.

The boyfriend is also believed to be intoxicated, possibly injured, and driving to a hospital, the TBI said.

So far, they have not been located.