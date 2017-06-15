× Student mows grass for needy in all 50 states

ALASKA — Meet Rodney Smith.

The graduate student flew all the way from Alabama to Alaska to help spread a message about helping others and he’s doing it by mowing yards in all 50 states.

So far, Rodney has cut grass in 48 states, with Alaska being number 49 on the list.

“It’s a very beautiful place but it takes a long time to get here,” Smith said.

But why all the cross-country mowing?

A video on his website explains his motivation.

“I’m from the island of Bermuda. On Bermuda, everybody is friendly, you know they give back when they can and that’s what drives me to help people.”

Rodney is now a graduate student in Huntsville, Alabama.

Two years ago, he began the mission to help and give back.

“Back in 2015 I saw an elderly man outside cutting his grass, and it looked like he was struggling, and from that day I decided I wanted to cut grass free for the elderly, disabled, single-parent mothers and veterans.”

That single act of kindness grew faster than grass in the sunshine.

Smith started a non-profit organization called Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

“We have kids nationwide that are taking part in this.”

The kids cut grass to help those who need a hand.

“You know, at first some kids come to the program because their parents want them to, but once they start they’re calling us saying they want to make a difference in their community. That’s a beautiful thing to see. They’d rather be outside cutting grass instead of playing video games.”

The organization has eight chapters across the country with more than 120 kids participating.

“I hope that they can, you know, step up and if they see some that’s in need, not just with cutting lawns, they just step up and help that person.”

To motivate them, he started a 50 Yard Challenge.

The kids earn a different colored shirt each time they cut ten more yards.

“We start off with a white shirt — it’s like the karate system. You get a black shirt once you reach 50 lawns.”

In addition to the shirt, the kids get a special visit from Smith and a new lawnmower for free.

Vonda Roark-Martinez and her husband Andrew are disabled veterans living in Alaska.

They were told about Smith’s mission and reached out to help.

“So I posted on his Facebook page and someone contacted me and this all happened on Monday and then Tuesday he was here, he arrived. You have one young man who has struck out and really started this process to bring others into it and build from there. I think it’s really great.”

Great things from a young man who is showing us all that maybe what the world really needs is grass-cutting compassion.

Smith is set to fly Thursday to Hawaii for the final stop of his 50 state tour.