Download our news and weather apps

Severe weather possible for the Mid-South

Posted 5:35 am, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:51AM, June 15, 2017

UserName:Corey Futral UserEmail:corey_futral@yahoo.com PhoneNumber:7313947467 Description:Captured some lightning strikes over Cordova during tonight's storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South could see some strong to severe thunderstorms over the next two days.

The National Weather Service said there is a slight risk of severe weather for Thursday, with strong to severe thunderstorms possibly moving in on Friday.

The main threat associated with this system will be damaging winds.

No watches or warnings are currently active.

For the latest weather and news information, be sure to download the WREG app.

You can also visit the weather section on the WREG website.