× Severe weather possible for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South could see some strong to severe thunderstorms over the next two days.

The National Weather Service said there is a slight risk of severe weather for Thursday, with strong to severe thunderstorms possibly moving in on Friday.

The main threat associated with this system will be damaging winds.

No watches or warnings are currently active.

Slight risk across much of the Mid-South as an outflow boundary moves thru the region. Main threat = damaging winds. #tnwx #mowx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/DIkknnLbBI — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) June 15, 2017