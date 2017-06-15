× Several questioned in shooting death of 2-year-old, but no charges yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people have been questioned about the shooting death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, but still, no one is charged with her murder.

The little girl was shot Sunday night after police say a road-rage incident led to gunfire.

Now police and community members are trying to find the killer.

Neighbors watched someone get taken into custody near Highway 385 and Hacks Cross Road Wednesday night, and there's now a new active police presence at that same location.

There’s a GoFundMe page raising money to “allow time for healing for her mother and to show Laylah is loved by the community.”