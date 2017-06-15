× President issues Federal Disaster Declaration for Arkansas counties

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has officially declared several counties in the state of Arkansas federal disaster areas.

The announcement allows the state and individuals living in Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Faulkner, Fulton, Jackson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington and Yell counties to receive federal aid following the devastating storms between April 26 and May 19.

Public Assistance will also be available for Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Poinsett, Prairie, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White and Woodruff counties.

“This is welcome news for the Arkansas families and businesses who have been waiting patiently for relief from these disasters,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “These emergency funds will provide much needed relief that will help those coping with the aftermath of these storms to recover, rebuild and get back on their feet. I am especially appreciative of our federal delegation and their support and assistance during this process.”

The Department of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they will be announcing how individuals can apply for assistance soon.