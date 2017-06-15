Prague Zoo announces birth of five baby cheetahs

PRAGUE — Five new cheetahs born last month at Prague Zoo are progressing well and are on course to meet their first visitors in a couple of months’ time.

The three males and two females were born on May 15.

A month on, they now weigh between 1.1 and 1.75 kilogrammes (2.4 and 3.9 pounds).

Their mother, six-year old Savannah, was originally from Colchester Zoo in the UK, while their father, five-year-old Ben, came from Denmark’s Ebeltoft.

Prague Zoo has had resident cheetahs since 1933, with the first ones born there in 1972.

A total of 64 have been born since, including the five new cubs.