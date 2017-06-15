× Police identify, question persons of interest in 2-year-old’s homicide, but no charges filed in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have found the persons of interest they were looking to question about the shooting death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, but they said those people haven’t been charged in the homicide case.

Wednesday, Memphis Police posted several photos of persons of interest and vehicles of interest.

Police said they received several tips based on these pictures, and they were able to find them. Investigators interviewed the persons of interest but determined no charges related to Laylah’s killing would be filed against them at this time.

Police are still looking for the people who were in the dark four-door sedan. That car is seen on video following the victim’s car as it turns left from Winchester Road onto Kirby Parkway right before shots were fired.

If you know anything that could help police find the car or the people in it, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or go to http://www.528cash.org. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to a $1,000 reward.