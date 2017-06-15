× New brewery growing traction with the name of their new beer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Up and coming brewery Meddlesome Brewing Company began production of their new beer ‘201 Hoplar’ this week.

The company hasn’t even opened but has gained traction on social media with the announcement of their new beer.

On their Facebook page, they say “This beer is refreshing yet bitter and dank as can be. It boasts aromas of ripe pineapple and grapefruit that are nothing but in your face.”

They also state that the beer is “Brewed with 40# of Chinook and Columbus hops”.

Suggesting that so many hops could you leave you at “201 or worse.”

But what are your thoughts? Would you try this beer and what do you think of the name?