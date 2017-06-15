× MPD investigating series of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three people are in the hospital following shootings in Binghampton, South Memphis and North Memphis early Thursday.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. at the corner of Tillman St. and Johnson Ave. in the Binghampton area.

Police say a man was shot outside a corner store and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman.

The second shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Dwight Rd. and Laura St. in the Imogene Heights area of South Memphis.

Witnesses told WREG that a man was shot at that location — but police haven’t released any details about what happened.

The third shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in North Memphis.

A security guard at the MAPCO station at Jackson Ave. & Evergreen St. told WREG that a male shooting victim came to the store, looking for help.

Police are trying to figure out where the shooting actually took place.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about these shootings.