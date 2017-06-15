× Man who robbed bank to get away from wife sentenced to home confinement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas man who robbed a man in order to get away from his wife has been sentenced to home confinement.

The Kansas City Star reported Lawrence Ripple pleaded guilty to the crime back in January and could have been sentenced to 37 months behind bars.

But when his lawyer and the prosecuting attorneys both asked the judge for leniency, he sentenced the 71-year-old to six months at home, three years of supervised probation and 50 hours of community service.

He also has to pay $227.27 to the bank for the wages the bank employees lost the day of the robbery and $100 to a crime victims fund.

Ripple made national news last year when he demanded more than $2,000 in cash, then sat in the bank lobby waiting for police.

He told authorities he would rather be in jail than at home with his wife.

After the incident, Ripple was diagnosed with depression and put on medication.

Defense Attorney Chekasha Ramsey said the robbery was a cry for help, adding that since being properly diagnosed, his client feels better.

“Mr. Ripple understands what he did and he respects the law as indicated by his past behavior.”

The prosecutors and judge agreed.

As for Ripple’s wife — she was right there beside her husband, supporting him.