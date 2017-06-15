× Eliquis recalled over tablet mix-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bristol-Myers Squibb is recalling bottles of Eliquis after reports of a tablet mix-up.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a bottle was labeled as containing 5 mg doses when the it really contained only 2.5 mg tablets.

The tablets are different in size and color, and even have the dosage labeled on them, but the company went ahead and issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The department said taking a smaller dosage for a long period of time could increase the risk of stroke, blood clots and even death.

The product being recalled is from Lot #HN0063.

Call your pharmacy or doctor to arrange a return or replacement of the recalled product.

The company also asks that you give them a call at 1-800-332-2056.