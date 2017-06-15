Download our news and weather apps

Chef Ragan Oglesby has various ways to use Watermelon

It’s a summer-time staple at our house and probably pretty much everywhere.

Who doesn’t love watermelon?

I usually just eat it plain, but Chef Ragan Oglesby says there’s so much more we can do with it!

 

 

Watermelon and feta salad                                                                                        .

3 cups 2-inch chunks watermelon, seedless

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Coarsely ground black pepper to taste

A few dashes of hot pepper sauce

mint leaves (optional)

 

Procedure                                                                                                                   .

In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, feta, and grind black pepper generously. Add a few dashes of the hot pepper sauce.  Add mint leave if desired

 

Recipe Type                                                                                                               .

Salad

 

Recipe Tips                                                                                                                .

Allow salad to chill than serve