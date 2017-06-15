Chef Ragan Oglesby has various ways to use Watermelon
It’s a summer-time staple at our house and probably pretty much everywhere.
Who doesn’t love watermelon?
I usually just eat it plain, but Chef Ragan Oglesby says there’s so much more we can do with it!
Watermelon and feta salad .
3 cups 2-inch chunks watermelon, seedless
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
Coarsely ground black pepper to taste
A few dashes of hot pepper sauce
mint leaves (optional)
Procedure .
In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, feta, and grind black pepper generously. Add a few dashes of the hot pepper sauce. Add mint leave if desired
Recipe Type .
Salad
Recipe Tips .
Allow salad to chill than serve