× Chef Ragan Oglesby has various ways to use Watermelon

It’s a summer-time staple at our house and probably pretty much everywhere.

Who doesn’t love watermelon?

I usually just eat it plain, but Chef Ragan Oglesby says there’s so much more we can do with it!

YouTube Segment Link

Watermelon and feta salad .

3 cups 2-inch chunks watermelon, seedless

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Coarsely ground black pepper to taste

A few dashes of hot pepper sauce

mint leaves (optional)

Procedure .

In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, feta, and grind black pepper generously. Add a few dashes of the hot pepper sauce. Add mint leave if desired

Recipe Type .

Salad

Recipe Tips .

Allow salad to chill than serve