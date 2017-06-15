× Chattanooga man sentenced for plotting terror attack

WASHINGTON — A Chattanooga man was sentenced to almost 20 years behind bars for soliciting someone to burn down a mosque in New York.

Two years ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip that 65-year-old Robert Doggart was recruiting online for an armed attack in Islamberg, a community outside Hancock, New York with a large Muslim population.

During one meeting with the 65-year-old, a confidential source said Doggart discussed in detail his plans to burn down a mosque, a school and a cafeteria.

He even talked about what type of weapons and ammunition would be needed to “destroy the community.”

At trial, the prosecution played FBI-recorded tapes in which Doggart repeatedly talked about killing people.

“I don’t want to have to kill children, but there’s always collateral damage,” he said in one.

He was found guilty of soliciting another person to violate federal civil rights laws and soliciting a person to commit arson.