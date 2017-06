× Blimp goes down near U.S. Open

ERIN HILLS, Wis. — Attendees at the U.S. Open were in for a scare when a blimp crashed to the ground after catching fire.

Witnesses told WDJT the blimp caught fire around 11 a.m. Thursday in Erin Hills, forcing crew members to parachute from the aircraft.

At least one person was hurt.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017