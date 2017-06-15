× Bill Cosby jury deadlocked, judge urges them to continue deliberations

PENNSYLVANIA — Jurors in Bill Cosby’s assault trial said they are deadlocked and cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts against the comedian.

Judge Steven O’Neill asked the jury, which began deliberating Monday evening, to go back to deliberating in another attempt to reach consensus.

“I am required to read you an instruction. The jury foreman has informed me that you are deadlocked,” O’Neill said. “If you are still deadlocked you should report that to me. If you’ve reached a unanimous decision on some of the charges, please report that back to me.”

The 79-year-old is accused of drugging and sexually violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Andrea Constand said Cosby gave her pills that made her paralyzed and unable to fight him off as he groped her breast and genitals.

His lawyers said they were in a romantic relationship and what happened was consensual.

Each of the three counts carries a standard sentence range of 5 to 10 years in prison, but that doesn’t mean Cosby could be facing up to 30 years.

Legal experts said the sentence for each count should run concurrently under Pennsylvania law since they all cover the same incident and conduct.

That means a conviction would put Cosby in prison at least until he is 84 years old, based on state sentencing guidelines.