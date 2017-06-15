× Attorney Generals come together to fight the opioid epidemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is one of the states leading the way when it comes to combating the opioid epidemic.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the state will lead a bipartisan coalition of attorney generals who will investigate how drugs are both prescribed and used.

The release also said the investigation will look into whether manufacturers have engaged in illegal activity while marketing or selling drugs.

“There is not a single community in Tennessee, or a region of the country for that matter, that has not witnessed the devastating impact of opioid abuse,” said Attorney General Herbert Slatery III.

In Tennessee, opioids contributed to more than 1,400 deaths in 2015.

They are also the leading cause of overdose deaths across the nation.

Attorney General Slatery III said they will be taking action against those responsible for harming Tennesseans.