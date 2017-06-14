Residents blame kids for fire at apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire tore through an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Ketchum Road, and residents say kids started it.
One woman went inside the burning, smoky building to save a 4-year-old.
“The apartment started smoking real real bad and that’s when we came outside,” Sharda Jeffries said. “The lady’s little girl was in there, but she was scared to go back in there to get the baby so I went in there to get the baby.”
Jeffries said the smoke moved into the neighboring apartments as well.
A woman who used to live in the apartment that caught on fire said she was in transition trying to move to another apartment at the Willow Oaks complex because a tree fell on her house during the storm.
35.079783 -89.979588