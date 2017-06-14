× Residents blame kids for fire at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire tore through an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Ketchum Road, and residents say kids started it.

One woman went inside the burning, smoky building to save a 4-year-old.

“The apartment started smoking real real bad and that’s when we came outside,” Sharda Jeffries said. “The lady’s little girl was in there, but she was scared to go back in there to get the baby so I went in there to get the baby.”

Jeffries said the smoke moved into the neighboring apartments as well.

A woman who used to live in the apartment that caught on fire said she was in transition trying to move to another apartment at the Willow Oaks complex because a tree fell on her house during the storm.

Just got to the scene of an apartment fire in the 2500 block of Ketchum. @3onyourside Residents tell me kids started the fire. pic.twitter.com/1CDRxCaCjN — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) June 14, 2017

More pics of the fire. We spoke to the woman who live in the apt, she said a tree fell on the apt just a few weeks ago. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/CuFAOHwR50 — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) June 14, 2017