Police release video of suspects’ car, photos of persons of interest in 2-year-old’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking to question several people who may know something about the shooting that killed a 2-year-old girl.

Police also released video showing the victim’s car turning onto Kirby Parkway followed by a dark-colored four-door sedan, which police believe is the suspects’ car. Police described the people in the car as four men in their late teens to mid-20s.

Investigators learned the victim’s mother was arguing with the men in the sedan before the crime. Police said the car the mother and child were in then turned left from Winchester Road onto Kirby Parkway, and the suspects’ car followed and then pulled up behind them.

That’s when police said the shooter fired several shots, hitting the little girl, Laylah Washington.

Laylah died late Tuesday night.

Police said during the altercation, there were several vehicles driving recklessly in a parking lot in the 6600 block of Winchester as well as several other people loitering in the neighboring lot. Police are urging these people to come forward with any information that could help with identifying and finding the shooter or the car.

The above photos show persons of interest and vehicles of interest that were in the 6600 block of Winchester before and during the altercation. If you can identify them, contact police.