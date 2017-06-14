× Memphis Police find man shot at bus stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Officers discovered a man shot at a bus stop while on routine patrol.

Police say they heard shots fired near Jackson and Wales.

Police found the victim at a bus stop in front of 4038 Jackson Ave.

The man was shot while standing at the bus stop by unknown suspects, police say.

One suspect was seen westbound bound on Jackson ave and while another was seen running on Wales.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 901-524-CASH.