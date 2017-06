× Memphis BBQ Company grills steak on Live at 9!

She’s known as the winningest woman in BBQ!

Melissa Cookston is the legendary Chef of Memphis BBQ Company.

She just took home first place in the whole hog category at the Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.

Her team has won the category five times and taken two grand championships.

But Melissa is also known for her steak.

