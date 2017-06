× Man arrested after road rage incident involving a gun

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Cross County Deputies arrested 25-year-old Craig Jones for aggravated assault.

Cross County Deputies say with the help of Wynne Police Department set up a traffic stop due to a call saying a dark Ford Focus was pulling a gun on another driver.

Police determined the gun was pulled due to road rage.

Jones is currently being held at the Cross County Jail awaiting bond.