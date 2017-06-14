× Duo arrested for allegedly holding woman against her will, sex trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars accused of trafficking a woman for sex.

Darius Hunt and Anna Stuckey were arrested at a local Super 8 motel after the victim accused them of holding her against her will for sex purposes.

A search warrant on the room and vehicle uncovered items consistent with a sex trafficking operation, authorities said.

Stuckey was arrested on outstanding warrants.

She has not been charged with sex crimes.

Hunt was charged with aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment and sex trafficking.