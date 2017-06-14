Downtown flasher wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself in the downtown area.

The incident happened about two weeks ago near G.E. Patterson Avenue and South Front Street.

A woman told police she was out walking her dogs in the early morning hours when she noticed a man walking towards her.

She was able to get back to her apartment complex and close the gate before the man exposed himself.

Authorities said he also made vulgar remarks.

Surveillance cameras in the area were able to get a picture of the man and his truck, but so far police have not been able to identify him.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.