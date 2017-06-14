DirecTV installer arrested accused of groping two women inside of their homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two women say a DirecTV satellite installer crossed the line. Joshua German has been arrested and is accused of touching both women inappropriately.

He was supposed to install satellite TV service, but instead of doing the job, two different women say Josh German grabbed and groped them. Both women let them into their homes because they had called for the installation.

"It’s a good thing for him being arrested," said Roy Heath.

On Monday German was picked up by police after police say he groped and touched two women last month. The first happened on North Manassas in north Memphis in early may. The second time was nearly two weeks later on Sunstone in Whitehaven.

"If we’ve got someone coming to the house, it’s more than one person at home than just your wife or your daughter left there alone,"added to Heath.

Roy Heath lives on Sunstone Avenue, he says he’s extra careful when letting people into his home and he’s sure to check them out online first.

"You can go online see pictures online, if you see anything you don’t like just call and we will schedule someone else," added Heath.

While nothing can take back the violation of privacy experienced by the women, neighbors say they hope German’s arrest brings some pace to their area.

German was arrested by Horn Lake police and charged with two counts of sexual battery. DirecTV tells us they run background checks before hiring installers.