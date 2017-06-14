Congressman, several others shot at baseball game in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Representative Steve Scalise and two police officers were shot after a gunman ran onto a baseball field and opened fire in what authorities said was a “deliberate attack.”

The team made up of several Congress members was practicing for an annual bipartisan baseball game when the incident happened.

Representative Mo Brooks told CNN he was on deck when he heard numerous shots being fired along the third base line from a semiautomatic weapon.

The security detail returned fire, yelling at everyone to get on the ground.

Two officers were shot along with the gunman.

A witness told the station after he was shot in the hip, Scalise had to crawl to the outfield to get away from the shooter.

All of those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

This is a developing story.

BROOKS lists off other GOP members at shooting scene: Sen. Paul, Sen. Flake, Rep. Brad Wenstrup — Jason Seher (@jhseher) June 14, 2017

