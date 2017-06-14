× Chris Carrier of the U of M drafted to the Chicago Cubs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis senior outfielder Chris Carrier was drafted in the ninth round by the Chicago Cubs.

This makes Carrier the 19th former U of M player to be drafted since 2010.

According to a press release, Carrier was a first team All-Conference selection in 2017.

Batting .330, he had 16 doubles and 16 homers to his name.

Carrier’s 44 runs scored and 50 RBI’s were both team highs.

He finished his career with a 21-game hitting streak becoming the longest in his career.

The release also said he was honored with the NCBWA National Player of the Month in May after his longest run.

Carrier hit eight homers over 14 games in May that brought 23 runs and hitting 24 for 57.

This will be the third Memphis Tiger to be drafted by the Cubs and the first since Bill Moss in 2007.