Authorities release 911 calls that led to MBI investigator and state trooper’s arrest for DUI

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Startling 911 calls released Wednesday reveal the fear of other drivers who say they saw Lt. Timothy Douglas driving north on Interstate 55 in Mississippi Saturday night.

They called 911 about a silver SUV driving erratically.

"Oh my God!"

"I cant get that close to him cause he's all over the road."

"He's got blue lights in his vehicle, but he can't be the law!"

"We have a reckless driver on I-55."

According to the incident report, Douglas got off the interstate and was pulled over near the intersection of Shands Bottom Road by Senatobia Police. They smelled alcohol on his breath and he told officers he had drank too much that night.

His arrest report is heavily redacted; it says he told the officer he worked for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He said he didn't have his weapon with him, but the officer then saw the gun on the floor.

Douglas wasn't at his Batesville home Wednesday. His father-in-law was, but he had nothing to say about his son-in-law's arrest.

District Attorney John Champion says he picked Douglas up from jail that night. He says he's been friends with the homicide investigator for nearly 20 years and told us, "His character doesn't need defending. He's one of the top-notch investigators I've ever worked with, and he made a mistake."

But that`s a mistake that could have cost a life.

Officials say Douglas is due in Senatobia municipal court on July 13.