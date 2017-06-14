× Agencies searching for missing boaters

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Coast Guard says several agencies are searching for three boaters on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Coast Guard said officials received a mayday broadcast Tuesday around 7:08 p.m.

The broadcast said a boat hit a submerged object and began taking on water near mile marker 744, about 20 miles north of Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

Mississippi, Lauderdale and Tipton county authorities are all searching for the boat.

They said they do not have an age or description of the three boaters, but said they were reportedly wearing life jackets.

Giles says crews were searching the area Wednesday by boat and air. Identities of the missing boaters have not been released.