× 130 adults graduate with highs school diploma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Excel Center is set to graduate its third largest graduation ceremony being held this Saturday, June 17.

The Excel Center is the state’s only adult charter school and will graduate 130 adults.

Of that 130, forty-three of them are opportunity youth ranging from 18- to 24-years-of-age but their oldest graduate is 60 years old with more than 60% of the graduating class being females.

“Graduation is a great moment for the graduates and Excel teachers and staff. These students worked hard to meet the degree requirements all while managing families, transportation issues and job schedules,” notes Candis Dawson, interim school director.

The school allows students to pick up where they left off and offers a variety of assistance. Like Transportation, a child care center, life coaches and even career planning to help them receive certifications or postsecondary education.

Graduation will be held this Saturday, June, 17 at 11 am at the Martin Luther King Jr. Preparatory High School.

