× Suspect shoots Munich officer, two bystanders at subway station

BERLIN — An officer is fighting for her life after a man grabbed her gun and shot her in the head at a Munich subway station Tuesday morning.

Two other bystanders and the suspect were also injured.

“There was one suspect and we’ve got him,” a spokesperson for the Munich police told CBS News.

Authorities said the officer was one of several responding to a fight between passengers.

When they arrived, the suspect tried to push the officers onto the tracks, then lunged for the officer’s service gun.

He was able to fire several shots before shooting himself and being taken into custody.

At this time, authorities do not believe the incident is terrorism related.