Stabbing suspect taken into custody as victim recovers at local hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man Monday evening.

According to police, Dennis Collins stabbed an acquaintance at Morris Park in the 700 block of Poplar Avenue.

A motive for the crime has not been released.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

Collins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.