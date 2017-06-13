Shelby County deputies arrested for domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. -- Two Shelby County deputies are accused of domestic violence and are now off the job while the department investigates.

Investigators said they were called to deputy Terrell Turnage's southeast Shelby County home Monday evening.

They said he wasn't there, but his wife was with red hand marks on her neck.

Court documents state the two were arguing over a recent call in her work phone when he pushed her to the ground "and placed his forearm on her throat."

It reportedly escalated into the bathroom where he "again placed his forearm against her throat pinning her on the closest door."

Turnage was off duty at the time.

He later turned himself in and was charged with aggravated assault.

The patrol deputy has been with the department five-and-a-half years but is now off the job without pay pending the investigation.

"They're supposed to protect people and enforce the law. They're not above it," said Doreth Dabney, who lives in Shelby County.

SCSO said another deputy, Mark Laub, and his wife were arrested for misdemeanor simple assault after an altercation at their home involving alcohol.

He's been with the department four years but is now suspended with pay pending the investigation.

SCSO declined our request for an interview.

Both deputies made bond.