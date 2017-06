× SCSO: 2 detained after 19-year-old forced into prostitution

LAKELAND, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating a sex trafficking case in Lakeland.

A 19-year-old girl was found who said she was forced into prostitution and held against her will, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies detained a man and a woman.

There’s an active scene now at the Super 8 Lakeland on Huff N Puff Road as deputies investigate.