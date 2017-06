× Police: Missing 16-year-old found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing 16-year-old has been found safe, the Memphis police announced on Tuesday.

A City Watch Alert was issued for Tai’yanna Strong two days ago after she went missing a week ago.

Authorities were concerned, saying she was last seen with a fresh, deep scratch on her neck.

She was nervous, they said, and could have been with a man in his late teens to early 20s.

Police didn’t say where she was found.