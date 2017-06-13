MPD gets ‘hopeful’ tip as they search for suspects who shot 2-year-old in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A 2-year-old remains in the hospital in extremely critical condition while police try to nab the men who shot her in the head.

A source close to the case told WREG investigators have a hopeful lead in the case.

Meanwhile, Laylah Washington's family has yet to leave her side as the little girl remains on life support at Le Bonheur.

"Jesus pray for them. Pray for us," said her uncle Terry Washington. "Doesn't matter if she's my niece or not, point is it's a child."

Laylah was shot in the head Sunday night.

Her mother told police she told some guys driving crazy in a parking lot off Winchester to not hit her car.

Police said the suspects followed them down the road and opened fire before getting away in their Chevy Impala.

Nearly 36 hours later, a source told WREG Crime Stoppers only received one tip, but it may possibly help police identify the suspect's car.

A clerk at a Q-Mark on Winchester also told WERG detectives may have found something in the security footage they pulled Monday night.

"Just sit here and wait," said Washington.

Her uncle said the family is just waiting for any news. Her mother hasn't left her daughter's side.

"As well as can be. She seems like, you know, she's taking it okay. I know she's not. I think she's just holding it in. Just trying to be strong," he said.

MPD Director Michael Rallings sent a statement saying, "When I was told that someone shot and critically injured 2-year-old Laylah Washington, I was disgusted. This type of senseless violence must stop."

He went on to say, "To the family of little Laylah, I want you to know that I am praying for you. Also, know that the men and women of the Memphis Police Department are working tirelessly to bring justice to those with no regard for human life."

If you have any info, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.