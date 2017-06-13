Memphis communities to get bike sharing program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Explore bike share and b-cycle will bring a 600-bike share program to various neighborhoods throughout Memphis by next spring. The program will service high density areas of downtown and midtown, as well as South Memphis, Orange Mound and Binghampton.

Explore Bike Share board member and orange mound activist Dwayne Jones is excited about the health opportunities the program will bring to members of the Orange Mound community, allowing them to cycle to farmer's markets or grocers with healthier food options.

" I was excited when they put the bike lanes down. I went to a community meeting, I've been an advocate for cycling in this community for a while" said Jones.

The b-cycle dash system bikes feature a forward-facing, turn-by-turn touchscreen GPS and will enter Memphis as the largest bike share system of its kind.

"From the beginning, we wanted to be sure we were connecting all the neighborhoods in the city," says Dawn Vinson of Explore Bike Share.

There will be various payment options for the ride share program including monthly memberships and pre-paid cards.